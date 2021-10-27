Capital International Inc. CA Sells 2,611 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $22,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

ZTS opened at $210.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $211.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,985,738.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

