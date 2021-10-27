Capital International Investors Has $1.57 Billion Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 172,562 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 4.87% of First Republic Bank worth $1,569,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.42.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $215.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.31 and its 200 day moving average is $191.66. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $122.73 and a 52 week high of $219.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

