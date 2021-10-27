Capital International Investors Has $863.94 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 44.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in RingCentral were worth $863,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $230,224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 152.9% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 1,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP raised its stake in RingCentral by 110.8% in the second quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 146,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNG. UBS Group boosted their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.10.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,529 shares of company stock worth $29,199,907 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $241.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.00 and its 200-day moving average is $265.37. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.53 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

