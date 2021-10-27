Capital International Investors Increases Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $642,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $15,820,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 41.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $142.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.35. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

