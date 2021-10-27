Capital International Investors Sells 277,768 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital International Investors lowered its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,590,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,768 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 6.02% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $743,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.92. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $84.38 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

