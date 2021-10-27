Capital International Investors Sells 4,693,815 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,061,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693,815 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Centene were worth $1,463,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Centene by 1.1% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Centene by 12.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Centene by 1.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.