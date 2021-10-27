Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.87 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.80. 115,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

