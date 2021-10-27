Capstone Mining Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$257.29 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.09.

TSE:CS opened at C$5.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.54 and a 52 week high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$1,644,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,038,470.25. Also, Director Albert Garcia sold 44,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total transaction of C$235,823.50. Insiders sold a total of 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613 in the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

