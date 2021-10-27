Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CARA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

CARA opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $710.78 million, a PE ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

