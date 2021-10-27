Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Leede Jones Gab restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ CRDL opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

