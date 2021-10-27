carVertical Hits Market Capitalization of $6.90 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a market cap of $6.90 million and $68,892.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, carVertical has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00054831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00215757 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00104537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About carVertical

CV is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

