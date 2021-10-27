Casella Waste Systems (CWST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CWST opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $84.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 270.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Casella Waste Systems worth $16,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

