Casper (CSPR) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Casper has a total market cap of $258.36 million and approximately $33.62 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00070954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00071542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00096598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,938.54 or 1.00010762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.14 or 0.06755451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,435,077,559 coins and its circulating supply is 2,477,938,476 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.