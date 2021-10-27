Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 64.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

