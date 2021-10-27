Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issues Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,487. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

CATY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

