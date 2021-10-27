Cathryn Vanderspar Buys 17,695 Shares of Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Stock

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) insider Cathryn Vanderspar bought 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £20,349.25 ($26,586.43).

SUPR stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117.06. Supermarket Income REIT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £957.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUPR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

