Caxton Associates LP Acquires 7,255 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 57.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 56,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211,642 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $5,448,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,182,000 after buying an additional 70,459 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STOR opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.15%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

