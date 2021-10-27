Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 14,139 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANF opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

