Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 3,509 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,623,000 after purchasing an additional 333,765 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 97.1% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,817,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,826,000 after buying an additional 251,126 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $188.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.42 and a 200-day moving average of $161.58. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $131.46 and a one year high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.93.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

