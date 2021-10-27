Caxton Associates LP Makes New $495,000 Investment in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 31,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $593,823.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.