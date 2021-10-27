Caxton Associates LP Makes New $634,000 Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $67,761,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.2% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,337,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $206,616,000 after purchasing an additional 132,005 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,485,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,156,572,000 after purchasing an additional 442,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.74 and a 200 day moving average of $149.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

