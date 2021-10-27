Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $86.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.