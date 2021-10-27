Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after acquiring an additional 320,508 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,905,000 after acquiring an additional 261,855 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,324,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,655,000 after acquiring an additional 229,011 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Argus raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

