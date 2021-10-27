CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,215 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.66% of CDK Global worth $40,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDK. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.78 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

