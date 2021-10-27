CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by P2 Capital Partners LLC

P2 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,506,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,583 shares during the period. CDK Global comprises approximately 5.6% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.24% of CDK Global worth $74,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 344.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. 2,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,452. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

CDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

