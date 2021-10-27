Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $452,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $131.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

