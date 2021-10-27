Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

