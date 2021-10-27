Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $8,768,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $3,772,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

FPXI stock opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

