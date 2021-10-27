Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 220,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 78,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

Shares of VT opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $107.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

