Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 148 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ASML by 1,903.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ASML by 21.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 88,471.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $791.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $357.38 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $324.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $808.16 and its 200 day moving average is $726.15.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

