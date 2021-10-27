Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Celsius by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of CELH opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $103.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

