Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Earnings Results

Centene (NYSE:CNC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

NYSE CNC opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $75.59.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

