Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Centene (NYSE:CNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CNC opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.