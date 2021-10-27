Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. On average, analysts expect Centennial Resource Development to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 6.23. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,356 shares of company stock worth $1,053,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Centennial Resource Development worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

