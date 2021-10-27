Ceridian HCM (CDAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Ceridian HCM has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $127.41 on Wednesday. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.30 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ceridian HCM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Ceridian HCM worth $51,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

