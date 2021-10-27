Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will report sales of $253.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.00 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $204.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,015. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.30 and a beta of 1.37.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

