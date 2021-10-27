Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Cerner worth $131,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,038,000 after purchasing an additional 152,017 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 27.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,904,000 after purchasing an additional 156,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.