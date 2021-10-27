CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CEVA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in CEVA by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 5.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CEVA by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA stock opened at $44.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.93, a PEG ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

