Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,163,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $155,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after buying an additional 252,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

INVH opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 104.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

