Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $181,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Twilio by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Twilio by 49.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Twilio by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Twilio by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $353.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.79.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.02, for a total transaction of $18,464,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

