Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,586 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $163,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock worth $24,251,347. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $430.50 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $432.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

