Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.79% of First Horizon worth $170,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,686,171 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 301,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

