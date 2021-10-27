Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,756,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $144,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in State Street by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,316,000 after acquiring an additional 994,620 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 607.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 590,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,619,000 after acquiring an additional 507,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $98.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.22.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.