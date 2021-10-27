Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,392,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $143,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the second quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,585,000 after purchasing an additional 82,389 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

LYB stock opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

