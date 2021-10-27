Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,681 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.09% of UDR worth $159,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 106,115 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,259,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,103.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,350. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.