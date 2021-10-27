Chemung Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The company has a market cap of $215.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 320,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

