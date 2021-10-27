Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,747.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,748.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,876.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,642.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

