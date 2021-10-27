Christopher (Chris) Price Purchases 1,440,000 Shares of Japara Healthcare Limited (ASX:JHC) Stock

Japara Healthcare Limited (ASX:JHC) insider Christopher (Chris) Price acquired 1,440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.40 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$2,016,000.00 ($1,440,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Get Japara Healthcare alerts:

Japara Healthcare Company Profile

Japara Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates residential aged care homes in Australia. It operates approximately 4,400 resident places across 51 homes located in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania; and 180 independent living units across 5 retirement villages.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Japara Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japara Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.