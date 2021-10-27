CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Trading Up 0.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.08. Approximately 1,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 16,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

