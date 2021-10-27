Chubb (NYSE:CB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.23. 1,326,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.39. Chubb has a 12 month low of $123.31 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

